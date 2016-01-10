|
|
Meet Navy Club of the U.S.A. Ship #6 new driver, Kristen Hammer.
Navy Club of the U.S.A. Ship #6 New driver Aiden Garcia,
Qualified 5th in the junior animal. Was in 3rd place for the longest time.
A few cautions came out and Aiden ended up in 2nd. With only 7 laps left
Aiden passed the lead car to Win the Main Event.. Great Job..
Proud Mom and Dad with Aiden in Victory Lane..!!!
Our Kid's do have
AM
ER
IC
AN Pride, and
were Proud of All of Them.
New Pictures of Flag Carriers in Quarter Midget Racing that received there
certificate of appreciation from the Navy Club of the U.S.A. Ship #6.
Congratulation to all the drivers on a Job Well Done..
Proud of Cole Crandall for displaying the POW/MIA decals on his car.
Cole received our certificate of appreciation and a sticker for his
quarter midget racer from the Navy Club of the U.S.A. Ship #6 for carrying
the American Flag at Columbus Motor Speedway.
Navy Club of the U.S.A. Ship #6 driver Delana Hodge wins Sr Honda
at the Dixie Shootout in Huntsville Alabama!
Trevor's 1st time racing in Huntsville, he brings home a 2nd, 2-3rds and a 4th
in the Dixieshootout2016 Double Header! He gave it his all! Proud of your effort..
Navy Club of the U.S.A. Ship #6 driver Turner Wiand " WINS " Jr Honda
at Huntsville QMA Dixie Shootout today 09-03-2016..
Navy Club of the U.S.A. Ship #6 driver Neal the Wheel Allison wins
LT World Formula at Huntsville QMA Dixie Shootout today! 09-03-2016..
Meet new flag carrier winner, Cole Crandall, from the Buckeye
Motor Speedway. He is awarded (2) Certificates, one for the
American Flag and the second for the POW/MIA..
Congratulation Cole and Welcome Aboard..!!!
Congratulations to Alex Reling on his Navy Club of the U.S.A. Quarter Midget
American Flag Graphic Certifiacte!
Congratulations also to Alex Reling Mom, Niki Reling for becoming our First
Navy Club of the U.S.A. Ship #6 Associate Member at North Carolina
Quarter Midget Association (NCQMA)
Congrats to our 2016 Summer Series Champions at the
North Carolina Quarter Midget Association (NCQMA)
Five Navy Club of the
U.
S.
A. Ship #6 Driver's...
__Jr Honda – Turner Wiand
___Sr Honda – Delana Hodge
__Hvy Honda – Levi McBride
_____Hvy 160 – Levi McBride
______Lt 160 – Delana Hodge
Jr Animal – Coltan Currie
Sr Animal – Alex Andeson
Congratulations to Delana Hodge.!
for Winning the 2016 Summer Series Points Champion in Senior Honda
and Light 160 division and representing the Navy Club U.S.A. Ship #6.
Turner Wiand is the 2016 NCQMA SUMMER HEAT SERIES
JR HONDA CHAMPION!
Navy Club of the U.S.A. Drivers on the Podium at Pocono.
Congratulation and Thank You to Trevor Cline
and Turner Waind for representing the
Navy Club of the U.S.A. Ship #6 at the National Race at Pocono.
Christopher and Justin very proud to support Gerry's Navy Club USA Ship #6
of North Carolina Racing Program at North Carolina Quarter Midget Association (NCQMA)
Greg, Judy and I with some of Greg's second year of racing throphies.
Greg won the Region (1) Sr Honda Championship...
