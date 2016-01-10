

Meet Navy Club of the U.S.A. Ship #6 new driver, Kristen Hammer.



















































Navy Club of the U.S.A. Ship #6 New driver Aiden Garcia,

Qualified 5th in the junior animal. Was in 3rd place for the longest time.

A few cautions came out and Aiden ended up in 2nd. With only 7 laps left

Aiden passed the lead car to Win the Main Event.. Great Job..

Proud Mom and Dad with Aiden in Victory Lane..!!!











Our Kid's do have A M E R I C A N Pride, and were Proud of All of Them.





New Pictures of Flag Carriers in Quarter Midget Racing that received there

certificate of appreciation from the Navy Club of the U.S.A. Ship #6.

Congratulation to all the drivers on a Job Well Done..

















Proud of Cole Crandall for displaying the POW/MIA decals on his car.

Cole received our certificate of appreciation and a sticker for his

quarter midget racer from the Navy Club of the U.S.A. Ship #6 for carrying

the American Flag at Columbus Motor Speedway.



































Navy Club of the U.S.A. Ship #6 driver Delana Hodge wins Sr Honda

at the Dixie Shootout in Huntsville Alabama!











Trevor's 1st time racing in Huntsville, he brings home a 2nd, 2-3rds and a 4th

in the Dixieshootout2016 Double Header! He gave it his all! Proud of your effort..











Navy Club of the U.S.A. Ship #6 driver Turner Wiand " WINS " Jr Honda

at Huntsville QMA Dixie Shootout today 09-03-2016..









Navy Club of the U.S.A. Ship #6 driver Neal the Wheel Allison wins

LT World Formula at Huntsville QMA Dixie Shootout today! 09-03-2016..









Meet new flag carrier winner, Cole Crandall, from the Buckeye

Motor Speedway. He is awarded (2) Certificates, one for the

American Flag and the second for the POW/MIA..

Congratulation Cole and Welcome Aboard..!!!













Congratulations to Alex Reling on his Navy Club of the U.S.A. Quarter Midget

American Flag Graphic Certifiacte!



Congratulations also to Alex Reling Mom, Niki Reling for becoming our First

Navy Club of the U.S.A. Ship #6 Associate Member at North Carolina

Quarter Midget Association (NCQMA)







Congrats to our 2016 Summer Series Champions at the

North Carolina Quarter Midget Association (NCQMA)

Five Navy Club of the U . S. A . Ship #6 Driver's...



__Jr Honda – Turner Wiand

___Sr Honda – Delana Hodge

__Hvy Honda – Levi McBride

_____Hvy 160 – Levi McBride

______Lt 160 – Delana Hodge



Jr Animal – Coltan Currie

Sr Animal – Alex Andeson







Congratulations to Delana Hodge.!

for Winning the 2016 Summer Series Points Champion in Senior Honda

and Light 160 division and representing the Navy Club U.S.A. Ship #6.













Turner Wiand is the 2016 NCQMA SUMMER HEAT SERIES

JR HONDA CHAMPION!



















Navy Club of the U.S.A. Drivers on the Podium at Pocono.

Congratulation and Thank You to Trevor Cline

and Turner Waind for representing the

Navy Club of the U.S.A. Ship #6 at the National Race at Pocono.





Christopher and Justin very proud to support Gerry's Navy Club USA Ship #6

of North Carolina Racing Program at North Carolina Quarter Midget Association (NCQMA)











Greg, Judy and I with some of Greg's second year of racing throphies.

Greg won the Region (1) Sr Honda Championship...





